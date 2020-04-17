Xbox One Makes 3 Games Free for Limited Time

Microsoft is currently offering not one, not two, but three Xbox One games for free. Two of these games are native Xbox One titles, while the other is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. That said, unless you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or an Xbox Gold subscriber, you will have to pay normal price to play and download these games.

That said, once you download any and all three games, they are yours to keep. However, each game is only free for a limited time, so be sure to download each sooner rather than later, otherwise you may miss your opportunity to save some money on some new games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can see all three games that Microsoft has made free, see how long each is free, and watch trailers of each. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Xbox One, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the console by clicking right here.

Project Cars 2

Pitch: “Over 180 elite vehicles are available for your choosing to compete on a variety of track surfaces including ice, dirt, and mud. Featuring dynamic weather physics on 140 tracks, true-to-life handling, and multiple game modes, the ultimate driver journey begins at the wave of the checkered flag.”

Available Until April 30

Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle

Pitch: “In this collection of the award-winning game and its sequel, inhabit a world of chivalry, class warfare, and semi-appropriate cultural references — while complaining loudly to the Game Master. It’s all the fun of pen and paper RPGs and none of the lost dice!

Available Until May 15

Toybox Turbos

Pitch: “Collect and customize 35 vehicles on 18 crazy tracks in a game that reboots the classic table top racing experience. With six gaming modes available and amazing power-ups, it’s the perfect family game for those competitive ‘just one more’ sessions.”

Available Until April 30