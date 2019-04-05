Xbox Live Currently Experiencing Issues, Here’s What’s Going On

If you’re on Xbox One and currently experiencing some issues when using Xbox Live features, you’re not alone. After reports and social media outcry, Xbox Support has acknowledged there’s currently issues with seeing and accepting invites via Xbox Live. At the moment, it’s unclear what the problem is that is triggering the vexing bug, or at least Microsoft hasn’t divulged the issue, but it does note it’s already working on a solution.

“We’re aware that some members are experiencing issues with receiving notifications, including Party and Game invites,” writes Microsoft over on the Xbox Support page. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we’ll be sure to provide you with frequent updates.”

Not long after Microsoft acknowledged the problem, it provided the following update, which is its latest update at the moment of publishing:

“We believe we have identified the problem causing some members to have issues viewing Achievements, Friends List or the activity of friends. Thanks for your patience as the team works to resolve the issue.”

From the sounds of it, the issue should be nipped in the butt soon, but of course, a speedy solution isn’t going to be enough to please everyone.

We will keep you updated as Microsoft keeps us updated. In the meanwhile, be sure to take a gander and catch up on all of the latest Xbox One news by clicking right here.

