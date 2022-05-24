Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

✖

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.

When the Sonic game was released 16 years ago, it garnered a 43 on Metacritic and was blasted by Sonic fans for its weirdly dark and confusing plot, some bizarre scenes, stilted gameplay, and a lack of polish. The game has an infamous reputation; it's so bad that it's almost a cult-classic. That said, it hasn't been available to purchase on the Xbox store since 2010, until this week. For whatever reason, the game is back on the Xbox store 12 years later for $4.99.

There's no word why it's back, how it's back, or if it's here to stay. There's been no communication in regards to its return. Now, it's possible its return is a mistake as games have been wrongly relisted in the past on the Xbox store, but it's not common, and if it was a mistake, you'd assume it would have been pulled by now.

