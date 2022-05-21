Popular Xbox 360 Game Made Free for Limited Time

✖

A popular Xbox 360 game is now free for a limited time, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox 360 is the best generation for Xbox so far. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date by some margin, but it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart -- in this case, the PS3 -- a run for its money. The Xbox Series X|S look poised to replicate this success this generation against the PS5, but right now it's too early to make any calls. If the pair of Xbox Series consoles are going to be as popular as the Xbox 360, they will need great exclusive games like the Xbox 360 had.

Many of the great Xbox 360 games actually came courtesy of Xbox Live Arcade, like Orcs Must Die, which is currently available for free if you have an Xbox Live Gold subscription, at least in North America. Normally the game costs $15, so this represents a decent bit of savings.

As for the game itself, it was made by Robot Entertainment and debuted back in 2011 via the Xbox 360. Since then, it's only come to PC, remaining an Xbox console exclusive. Upon release, depending on the platform, it garnered a 79 or 83 on Metacritic, and went on to create a series consisting of several games.

"Slice them, burn them, skewer them, and launch them – no matter how you get it done, orcs must die in this fantasy action-strategy game from Robot Entertainment," reads an official description of the game. "As a powerful War Mage with dozens of deadly weapons, spells, and traps at your fingertips, defend twenty-four fortresses from a rampaging mob of beastly enemies, including ogres, hellbats, and of course, a whole bunch of ugly orcs. Battle your enemies through a story-based campaign across multiple difficulty levels, including brutal Nightmare mode! Will you roast orcs in pits of lava, pound them flat with a ceiling trap, or freeze and shatter them with a slash? No matter the weapons and traps you choose, you're sure to have an orc-killing blast!"

