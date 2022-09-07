New Xbox Elite Controller Is Cheaper Than Normal, But There's a Catch

After months of rumors and leaks disclosed the accessory ahead of time, Microsoft today confirmed that it's gearing up to release a new version of its Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. While the second model of the Xbox Elite Controller has been around for a couple of years, the device has largely only been available in black colors. Luckily, a white variant is now planned to launch in the near future, and perhaps best of all, it will be a bit cheaper at a baseline level.

Arriving later this month on September 21, the white version of the Xbox Elite Controller has now been fully unveiled. As expected, this iteration of the controller (which is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) is identical in structure and use to the standard black edition that is available now. That being said, Microsoft is making one massive change to the white version of the Elite Controller with its price. Rather than retailing for the typical value of $179.99, the white model will cost $129.99. And while this might seem greatly exciting at first glance, as you might expect, this means that the white Xbox Elite Controller isn't coming with as many accessories as normal.

Unleash your best game 🎮🔥



Pre-order the new Elite Controller and Complete Component Pack today: https://t.co/fe74jhgmwE pic.twitter.com/PJx692LuuY — Xbox (@Xbox) September 7, 2022

Rather than including all of the additional thumbsticks, paddles, the extra D-pad, and the carrying case that comes with the standard Xbox Elite Controller bundle, this white version, which Microsoft is calling the "Core" unit, will only contain the controller itself and a USB cable. Essentially, the Core Elite Controller has opted to drop all of the additional accessories as a way of cutting the controller's cost down by $50. And while that might seem disappointing, for those that don't plan on using the extra attachments in the first place, it's not a bad deal.

Luckily, if you're looking to snag this white Elite Controller and still want to get all of the other accessories, Microsoft is still going to sell them as a separate unit. The "Complete Component Pack" will be purchasable on its own for $59.99 and will contain all of the aforementioned items that come with the higher-priced version of the Elite Controller. So if you'd like to buy all of these items in a piecemeal fashion, that's now an option on the table.

What are your thoughts so far on this new Xbox Elite Controller? Will you be picking up this white model for yourself, or are you more than happy with the Xbox controller that you already use? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.