Xbox One Exclusive Game Long Thought Cancelled Resurfaces And It Still Looks Incredible

At the Xbox E3 2017 press conference, an indie game was announced for Xbox One and PC — set to be an Xbox One console launch exclusive — that stole the show, only to more or less never be heard from again. As a result, many have written the game off as cancelled and vaporware. Those who have will be pleasantly surprised to know that neither is true. Today, the game resurfaced with some news and some GIFs of gameplay. And it looks just as incredible as it did nine years ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game in question is The Last Night from developer Odd Tales. Originally, the game was meant to be published by Raw Fury. Whether this arrangement is still in place remains to be seen. Whether it will be an Xbox console launch exclusive also remains to be seen. Obviously, if it is, it won’t be via the Xbox One, but via the Xbox Series X. There’s a decent chance this arrangement has expired or changed, though. Whatever the case, the game is alive.

Play video

Over on the social media platform X, the founder of Odd Tales and director of the game, Tim Soret, posted that he is heading out to GDC in San Francisco today. For those that do not know, GDC is Game Developers Conference, and it is the largest event in the world for game developers. It’s huge for networking and deal reaching, but also has game showcases, talks and panels from industry leads, and even an awards show.

What exactly the game and Soret will be seeking at GDC is not disclosed, but Soret does instruct “Gamedevs, platforms, angels, VCs, publishers, TV/cinema producers” to hit him up. The use of “platforms” and “publishers” suggests the game no longer has a publisher and no longer has its Xbox deal.

In addition to relaying word that he and his game will be present at the event, Soret provided some GIFs of The Last Night, which can be seen below. And as you can see, its aesthetic remains unmatched.

Elsewhere in the same thread, Soret has talked up his game, noting it is unlike anything he has ever seen before, which may explain why it’s taking so long.

“We know the value of what we have behind the scenes,” said Soret. “As a gamer, I know I’ve never seen this, anywhere, anytime.”

What is next for the game remains to be seen, but it is alive and well, which is great news. In terms of indie games from the previous console generation, The Last Night was certainly one of the most promising and one of the most anticipated.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.