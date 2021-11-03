Xbox Series X Might Have Just Secured a Big Third-Party Exclusive Game

Microsoft has reportedly secured a big third-party exclusive game for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and possibly the Xbox One as well. The report comes the way of the same source that leaked Marvel’s Wolverine before it was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase back in September. Unfortunately, this new report isn’t as specific as this previous one. Right now, there’s no word what this game could be, but apparently, it’s third-party, “BIG,” and Microsoft are “delighted” and “ecstatic” to secure it.

The report comes the way of Millie A over on Twitter. Since the aforementioned leak, Millie A and their reports have been getting a lot of eyeballs. That said, their track record is much smaller than other “industry insiders.”

“A few people have mentioned to me that Xbox have secured some sort of exclusivity on a BIG third party title. (Not just to launch on Game Pass),” said Millie A. “The terms ‘delighted’ and ‘ecstatic’ are being used when describing all parties involved.”

For those that don’t know: a “third-party” game is any game not made or brought to market by a first-party platform holder, which in the console space, is to say Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox. Some examples of third-party exclusives include Persona 5 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, both of which aren’t developed or published by Sony, but are exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

Typically, third-party exclusive games involve business deals of the behind-closed-doors variety. This isn’t always the case, but it usually is. In other words, if this is a “BIG” get for Xbox, it’s likely also an expensive get as well.

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, it doesn’t change the fact that everything here is unofficial and subject to change. And, for what it is worth, prominent Xbox insiders have chimed in noting they don’t know what this could be. This doesn’t negate the report, but it’s worth pointing out.

