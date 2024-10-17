Xbox Series X Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Feature After Previously Removing It

Microsoft is bringing back a fan-favorite feature to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles next month after previously removing the feature. The feature in question is not a game-changer for any on these various last-gen and current-gen Xbox consoles, however, it is a quality-of-life feature some Xbox fans have been missing, and a quality-of-life feature available to PlayStation fans on the PS5.

At one point, Xbox users — across Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X — were able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox app on Android. Then this feature was then removed. Why it was removed, remains unclear, but it likely had something to do with policies involving Google’s mobile store. Whatever the case, it is coming back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox executive Sarah Bond recently confirmed the feature is set to return in November, though when exactly in November, Bond did not disclose.

“The court’s ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility,” said Bond in a post on social media platform X. “Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android.”

Not only will this allow Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users to buy games directly from the Xbox app on Android, but it will also allow them to redeem codes directly in the app as well.

Of course, as more details on this matter are revealed, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. So far, there has been no word of this from official Xbox communication channels, only Bond. That said, she would obviously know as one of the top bosses at Xbox.

It is possible this information will be relayed in a more official and traditional matter during the next Xbox event, which is scheduled to commence today, October 17. Right now though, this is just speculation.

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals as it pertains to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass — click here.