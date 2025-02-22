AAA Xbox Game Now 100% Free for a Limited Time

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users have a AAA Xbox game to download for free for a limited time. Once downloaded, the free Xbox game is free to keep perpetually. That said, the free offer is only available until March 20. After this, the AAA game in question will revert back to its normal price. As a 2019 release, the Xbox game is technically an Xbox One game, but it is playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, this is the first time the game has ever been made free on Xbox, excluding Xbox Game Pass.

The 2019 game specifically comes the way of Bethesda. While Bethesda is best known for series such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, it is also responsible for many other popular series in gaming such as DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Rage, and The Evil Within, as well as some notable one-offs like Hi-Fi Rush, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Wet, and Deathloop. It is specifically the Wolfenstein series that has provided the new, free Xbox game.

Even more specific than this, Wolfenstein: Youngblood is currently free for some Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users. For those unfamiliar with it, the Wolfenstein series debuted all the way back in 1981. Not ONLY is it a pioneer in the first-person shooter space, but a pioneer in video games, especially in the PC space. That said, Wolfenstein: Youngblood is actually the latest installment in the series having released in 2019 as a spin-off to 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order and 2017’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. And not only is it nowhere near as pioneering as some previous games in the series, it may have killed the franchise.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood was notably one of the biggest flops of 2019, as evident by its Metacritic scores in the 60s, which is 20 points lower than the aforementioned duo. In other words, it is not worth its normal asking price, but those with a lingering interest or who want to complete the series, can currently grab it for free on the Microsoft Store via Prime Gaming, aka with an Amazon Prime subscription. Similarly, those on PC can also grab the game for free via Prime Gaming. Typically, Prime Gaming only deals in PC codes, so the fact it has a free game for Xbox users is a rare occurrence.

For those unfamiliar with Prime Gaming, it is part of an Amazon Prime subscription and dishes out free games every month. Typically, the free games are PC games spread across various storefronts, but on occasion console games are offered. Unlike a subscription service like Xbox Game Pass, which is just a glorified rental, games downloaded with Prime Gaming are retained regardless of whether or not an active subscription to Amazon Prime is maintained.

