Xbox Game Pass now has free anime movies for subscribers across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. That said, this new offer has specifically been made available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Those with any other tier of Xbox Game Pass unfortunately do not have access to this new offer without upgrading tiers. Those that do, meanwhile, only have have access until March 24, 2025. Once claimed though, the movies are free to keep.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, with the offer available until March 24, those on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X don’t have to be subscribed right now, but just at one point before this deadline. To this end, if there is nothing on Xbox Game Pass right now that tickles your fancy, you could wait as more games are added in the coming weeks to maximize your subscription.

As for the free anime movies, there are four of them, and they are all Naruto movies. More specifically, the four anime movies are as follows: Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison, Naruto Road to Ninja, Naruto the Last, and Boruto: The Naruto Movie. To accompany these free anime movies, more Naruto titles are on sale during Anime month.

For those out of the loop, there are a few different Xbox Game Pass subscription options that vary in price. There is Xbox Game Pass Core, which is $10 a month. This tier is essentially what Xbox Live Gold used to be, plus access to a library of about 40 games.

Then there is PC Game Pass, which is $12 a month, and Xbox Game Pass Standard on console for $15 a month. These two tiers are just the traditional and standard forms of Xbox Game Pass.

Lastly, there is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $20 a month. This is the tier of Xbox Game Pass with day-one releases, EA Play, xCloud, and additional perks that often materialize as additional freebies like these free anime movies or free, limited-time subscriptions to other non-gaming subscription services.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass speculation — click here.