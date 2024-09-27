91-Rated Xbox Series X Game Is the Cheapest It Has Ever Been After Huge Discount

A 91-rated Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S game is the cheapest it has ever been after a huge discount on the Microsoft Store. The game in question hails from 2018, a year where Xbox gamers were treated to the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Monster Hunter: World, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Forza Horizon 4, Celeste, Hollow Knight, Divinity Original Sin 2, NieR Automata, Injustice 2, and more. This of course doesn't include some of the 2018 exclusives on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, such as God of War and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, respectively. Suffice to say, it was a pretty stacked year, so much so that you didn't even realize that Dead Cells wasn't mentioned, another great game from 2018.

Those who have never checked out Dead Cells, the roguelike meets metroidvania that put French Motion Twin on the map, is currently $9.99 on the Xbox Store thanks to a 60 percent discount that is live until October 1. In other words, thanks to a deal that is set to expire in about 36 hours. This is notably the cheapest the game has ever been on the Xbox Store.

The Xbox One version of the game, which is the version on sale, boasts a 91 on Metacritic, which makes it one of the highest-rated games of 2018. Naturally, this version is playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

"Dead Cells is a roguelite, metroidvania inspired, action-platformer. You'll explore a sprawling, ever-changing castle... assuming you're able to fight your way past its keepers in 2D souls-lite combat. No checkpoints. Kill, die, learn, repeat," reads an official description of the game on the Microsoft Store.

The game's official description continues, with some story details: "Dead Cells puts you in control of a failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what's happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and seemingly cursed Island. Immortal but crippled, your last resort is to take over bodies in order to move, explore... and fight."

Given the nature of being a roguelike, Dead Cells hour count varies tremendously depending on how much of the content you want to see. To this end, those who pick up Dead Cells on Xbox thanks to this deal should expect bare minimum to put roughly 15 hours into the game to beat it. To experience the side content, expect to double this. Meanwhile, completionists should expect to sit down with the game for nearly 100 hours.

