Xbox Deal Makes Game Just $0.99 for Less Than 24 Hours

Between now and tomorrow, for less than 24 hours, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can download a fan-favorite game for just $0.99. This deal comes the way of the Microsoft Store, which has discounted the Xbox game in question that normally costs $19.99 by 95%. This is the cheapest the game has ever been not just on Xbox consoles, but all platforms. And it is probably the cheapest it will ever be considering the discount is just about as heavy as it can be without being a free download.

As for the game in question, it hails from 2017. In 2017, gamers were treated to the likes of PUBG, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Horizon Zero Dawn, Divinity: Original Sin II, What Remains of Edith Finch, Metroid: Samus Returns, Cuphead, Hellblade, NieR Automata, Persona 5, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Injustice 2, Nioh, Resident Evil 7, Destiny 2, Pyre, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Call of Duty: WWII, Star Wars Battlefront II, and much more. It was a fairly stacked year by modern standards. In 2017, Bedtime Digital Games also put itself on the map with the release of Figment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An action adventure game, Figment boasts a Metacritic score of 77 and a Steam User Review score of Very Positive, the latter thanks 88 percent of over 1,000 user reviews being positive. How well, exactly, the game sold, we don’t know, but it was well enough to get a sequel in 2023 called Figment 2: Creed Valley.

“A musical action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind… Welcome to the world of Figment,” reads an official blurb about the game. “A strange and surreal world; a place filled with our deepest thoughts, urges and memories, populated by the many voices we hear in our heads. This mind has been quiet and calm for many years. But something has changed. New thoughts have started to emerge – taking the shape of nightmarish creatures who spread fear wherever they go. The only hope is for the grumpy Dusty, the mind’s former voice of courage, to get back to his old self and help the mind to face its fears. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind, solving puzzles to set things straight, beating back the nightmares and seeking to restore the courage that’s been lost.”

Those that decide to check out Figment via this Microsoft Store deal, should expect a game that is about five, six, or seven hours long depending on playstyle and player ability. It is not a very long game, but at the bare minimum that is a value of $0.20 per hour of content, which you can’t beat.

For all of our previous and all of our extensive Xbox coverage — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals on all things Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass — click here.