97-Rated Xbox Game Now on Sale for Just $1.49

Between now and September 9, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can grab a fan-favorite game for just $1.49, thanks to a 90 percent discount on the Microsoft Store, which normally charges $14.99 for the game. Speaking of the game, it hails from 2020, a year that produced the likes of Persona 5 Royal, The Last of Us Part 2, Call of Duty: Warzone, Half-Life Alyx, Crusader Kings 3, Demon's Souls, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Ghost of Tsushima, Factorio, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Mortal Kombat 11, Hades, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Fall Guys, Spelunky 2, and several other noteworthy releases. It was a jam-packed year. And in a jam-packed year, many games fly under the radar, including what was, at the time, the first release from UK developer Hello Games since No Man's Sky.

Not many played The Last Campfire in 2020, but those who did have loved it, as evident by its user reviews. For example, on Steam, the game has 8,560 user reviews, 97 percent of which are positive, giving the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam, which is the highest rating you can earn on the platform. Meanwhile, this is bolstered by a strong critical response, which included an 86 on Metacritic. In other words, while critics didn't love it quite as much as consumers, it still did very well critically as well.

Those unfamiliar with The Last Campfire can read more about it, below, courtesy of an official product description. Just below that, the game's official launch trailer can be viewed. Those that do decide to check out the game now that it is dirt cheap, and cheaper than it ever has been, should expect a game that is about five to six hours long.

"The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home," reads an official blurb about the 2020 game. "Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you. Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins. Find hope and carry it with you on your journey to light The Last Campfire. A unique tale from Hello Games and the creative minds behind LostWinds."

