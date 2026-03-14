Latest Xbox Console Announcement Is Exactly What Fans Feared

Back in February, Xbox saw a pretty massive shakeup to its leadership. Phil Spencer retired and was replaced, not by his expected successor, Sarah Bond, but by Asha Sharma. Sharma’s previous role as the head of CoreAI at Microsoft raised a lot of eyebrows with Xbox fans. The use of AI within the world of gaming remains controversial, and many feared that Sharma’s appointment meant Xbox would lean more heavily into AI tools. Now, it looks like we could see the first step in this direction sooner than expected.

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During a panel at the Game Developers Conference this week, Xbox reportedly confirmed the expansion of its Gaming Copilot AI feature. According to GamesRadar, Xbox’s Sonali Yadav stated that the company “will bring Gaming Copilot to the current-generation consoles.” That likely means that the feature, which is already available in Beta on PC, mobile, and the ROG Xbox Ally, is headed to Xbox Series X|S. And that could be a sign of exactly where Xbox is headed regarding AI usage.

Xbox Is Leaning Into AI With Upcoming Gaming Copilot Expansion

Image courtesy of xbox

Xbox Gaming Copilot began rolling out in Beta in August 2025. This feature is currently still in Beta for Windows PC’s Game Bar feature, as well as the Xbox mobile app and ROG Xbox Ally models. As the gaming offshoot of Microsoft’s Copilot AI, it’s meant to be an in-game assistant to answer player questions in real time. The official Gaming Copilot web page suggests a few different use cases for the software, from getting gameplay tips to suggestions for new games based on your play history and more.

Like most AI features, Gaming Copilot has been controversial since its beta launch. Many feel that it’s an unnecessary drain on performance and worry about its potentially invasive use of player data. Anecdotally, the Gaming Copilot feature often runs in the background of my PC since I have Xbox Gaming installed, sucking up resources even though I have never interacted with it. That said, not everyone is against the feature. Quite a few Xbox fans have been impressed with Gaming Copilot’s recommendations and in-game help, so not everyone is necessarily fully against the feature. By and large, however, many gamers remain wary about AI in the gaming space. And now, it looks like Gaming Copilot is headed to your Xbox console.

Xbox didn’t provide a timeline for when it plans to launch Gaming Copilot on “current generation” consoles, which presumably means the Xbox Series X and Series S. It’s also unclear whether this would mean the software officially leaving the beta phase or if it will be a continuation of testing. But for those who worried Asha Sharma stepping into the CEO role meant more AI in Xbox’s future, this news certainly seems to confirm those fears.

Image courtesy of xbox

While Gaming Copilot was clearly in the works prior to the leadership changes, its expansion could be a sign of the company doubling down on AI features as a part of the Xbox brand. Hopefully, Xbox users who don’t want to use Gaming Copilot on their Xbox Series X or Series S will be able to disable it. But if my experience with the thing on PC is any indication, it could well use your console’s processing resources in the background anyway.

From the sounds of it, AI features will remain a part of the Xbox ecosystem in the current gen and, most likely, going into Project Helix as well. Whether Gaming Copilot remains the primary use case or whether we can expect more AI now that Sharma is in charge remains to be seen.

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