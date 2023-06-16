Xbox Series X Deal Makes Popular AAA Game Only $6.99

A popular AAA Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game is only $6.99 for a limited time, thanks to GameStop. The catch is that the deal is for a pre-owned version of the game, as a digital code runs at $59.99 and $49.99 for a physical copy, at least on GameStop. Meanwhile, how limited the deal is, we don't know. At $6.99, it's presumably a sale price and thus a limited time deal, but this isn't actually specified in the listing. Whatever the case, if you haven't played it, but want to, right now Far Cry 6 is only $6.99 on GameStop, or at least this is the price of the Xbox version.

Unfortunately, Far Cry has failed to replicate the high of Far Cry 3, which is widely considered one of the best games of its generation. Far Cry 4 was largely just more Far Cry 3, but not quite as good. Then with Far Cry 5, Ubisoft tweaked the formula. The changes ended up being contentious, but over time more have learned to appreciate the game, partially thanks to its incredible ending. This was also the best-selling entry to date, by some margin as well. And then most recently there has been Far Cry 6, which was very reminiscent of Far Cry 5 in many ways but evolved the series as well, mostly for the worse it seems as it's widely considered the weakest modern Far Cry game. Despite this, it ended up being one of the best-selling games of 2021.

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time," reads an official pitch of the game. "As the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation to its former glory by any means necessary, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their oppressive rule has ignited a revolution. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara. Play the full game solo or with a friend in co-op."

"The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry's prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin."