Xbox Insider Leaks Two New Minecraft Games

According to a prominent Xbox insider, Xbox Game Studios and Mojang Studios are working on not one, but two new Minecraft games, presumably of the spin-off nature, as it’s unlikely Microsoft is about to pull the “Minecraft 2” trigger. The report comes the way of Jez Corden, who doesn’t say much but notes the information comes from not just one trusted source, but at least two trusted sources, if not more. Unfortunately, Corden doesn’t divulge many specifics, but he does suggest that Mojang has slyly teased these games in the past.

“There is more Minecraft coming,” said Corden. “I know from trusted sources that Mojang has at least two all-new projects that aren’t Minecraft or Minecraft Dungeons, although I have no idea exactly what those games might look like. Perhaps we’ll discover that all of those pixel-style art posts were in fact teases for full-blown projects … or maybe not. One can hope, though.”

The most recent Minecraft game is 2020’s Minecraft Dungeons, an action-RPG meets dungeon crawler that failed to hit the mark critically and seemingly failed to hit the mark commercially when you consider Minecraft is literally the best-selling game of all-time. and Minecraft Dungeons is very far from that. That said, Minecraft is Xbox’s most valuable IP, so it’s not very surprising it’s looking to have Mojang mine it, even if the spin-offs so far haven’t been very successful.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Corden has proven reliable and reputable in the past, he’s also been off the mark in the past. Of course, not only is everything here unofficial, but it’s subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have provided any type of comment on this report. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox, click here.