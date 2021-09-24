New Xbox Series X Controller Revealed for Nostalgic Halo Fans

Hyperkin has teamed up with Xbox and 343 Industries to make a new Halo Cortana controller that’s perfect for nostalgic Halo and Xbox fans. More specifically, Hyperkin has revealed the Cortana 20th Anniversary Limited Edition of its Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. In other words, it’s the OG Xbox controller with a Cortana-themed design. The controller runs at $89.99 and is set to release on November 15, or at least this is the expected ship date.

If you’re interested in the controller and want it come mid-November, you will need to pre-order by November 1, as this is the deadline day for pre-orders. Being made for the 20-year anniversary of the series, the controller is set to be ready for the launch of Halo Infinite in December, however, if you’re playing competitively this controller won’t be very practical.

Below, you can check out the controller for yourself, courtesy of an official tweet from Hyperkin itself:

Celebrate 20 years of #Halo with our #Cortana 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Hyperkin #Duke for @Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Windows 10 – Officially Licensed by 343|Xbox. A Cortana video plays right in the Xbox button! @HaloGear @Halo



Pre-order: https://t.co/Sv0yP1chwr pic.twitter.com/HXjM4kQG2T — Hyperkin (@Hyperkin) September 24, 2021

Below, you can continue to read more about the controller, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

SPECIAL HALO 20TH ANNIVERSARY CORTANA DESIGN

CORTANA MONTAGE PLAYED RIGHT INSIDE THE XBOX BUTTON

BUMPERS MIRROR BLACK & WHITE BUTTONS

PRECISION ANALOG TRIGGERS

3.5 MM HEADSET JACK

VIBRATION FEEDBACK FOR REALISTIC EXPERIENCES

DETACHABLE TYPE C CABLE

