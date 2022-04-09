Xbox Developer Teases New Next-Gen RPG

Through acquisitions, Xbox Game Studios went from having minimal RPG chops to having a collection of some of the greatest RPG studios. It has Bethesda Games Studios, responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. It has Obisidian Entertainment, responsible for Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Pillars of Eternity, KOTOR 2, and Neverwinter Knights 2. It has a new team within Playground Games working on the new Fable game. And it also has inXile Entertainment, responsible for The Bard’s Tale and Wasteland. If you were wondering what the latter of these teams is working on, it’s a new RPG in Unreal Engine 5, the latest “next-gen” version of Unreal Engine.

Over on Twitter, the studio’s official Twitter account teased this mystery RPG in a job advertisement for the studio. Now, you can usually gauge where a game is at in development depending on what positions the studio is trying to fill, and right now outside the art department, it’s not looking for much, especially in lead roles. This is not only a good sign for the game, but it may indicate it’s out of pre-production. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details on the game, just word that it’s an RPG and that it’s being made in Unreal Engine 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

inXile Entertainment is known for its isometric and hardcore RPGs. What they aren’t known for is making visual feasts. Some may think that it using the Unreal Engine 5 is a sign that this is changing, but this ignores the fact that Unreal Engine is highly adaptable and can be used for many genres and styles. It could be a major departure for the studio, but unlikely given its pedigree and given the number of employees it reportedly has, which isn’t enough for a large-scale RPG production.

As always, once we get more information on this mystery RPG, we relay everything you need to know. In the meantime, for more coverage on everything under the Xbox umbrella, click here.