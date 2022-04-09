Xbox Series X Controller Just Got a Long Overdue Feature

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller just got a long overdue quality-of-life feature, courtesy of a new update to each console. With the Xbox One, Xbox users had next to no complaints about the design of the controller, so come the time for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller, Microsoft carried over this design and most of its function too. That said, the controller is still missing features and technology that its competitors boast. There’s not much Microsoft can do about the latter, but it’s slowly but surely been addressing the former.

To this end, the Xbox button on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller now has the ability to switch your TV’s input back to your console, though you will need HDMI-CEC turned on to enable this and have a setup that supports this as well. T

The news comes the way Eden Marie, the engineering lead at Xbox who provided a visual alongside the news showing how and where to enable the feature.

“All Series Xbox Series X|S consoles get a feature, starting today, that will switch your TV’s input back to your console when you press the Xbox button on your controller,” said Maries. “You’ll need to have HDMI-CEC turned on and a setup that supports it, but – no more digging for that remote!”

Hey Xbox! All Series X|S consoles get a feature, starting today, that will switch your TV's input back to your console when you press the Xbox button on your controller. You'll need to have HDMI-CEC turned on and a setup that supports it, but – no more digging for that remote! pic.twitter.com/kCeHB2XRDH — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) April 6, 2022

For now, there have been no further updates announced for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller. During the Xbox One console generation, Microsoft did very little to the standard controller in terms of revision and additions, instead favoring small improvements here and there. It looks like that will be the MO with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series s controller as well.

