Xbox One Users Say Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Bricking Consoles, Infinity Ward Responds

The anticipation for Infinity Ward‘s reboot of one of the greatest Call of Duty entries in franchise history has not been perfect for the developer, and now Activision is having to deal with some big issues that are plaguing Xbox One players. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched with major server errors that prevented players from accessing the online features, arguably the biggest draw of the series, and now they’re facing an issue that could brick consoles for some players. Infinity Ward is aware of the issue, but it’s not clear when the game will be safe to play.

According to the Subreddit dedicated to Modern Warfare, the developer is currently working on a fix and issued the following statement:

“We have identified an issue that is affecting some players on Xbox One X. Players affected are experiencing crashes. We are working with Microsoft to address the issue. We genuinely can’t thank you all enough for providing us with your ongoing feedback this launch, every bit of information helps. Stand by for more updates on this issue soon, and thank you for your patience and your help while we work towards a solution.”

There have been responses to the post with claims of Modern Warfare bricking Xbox consoles, though these claims have yet to be verified. While the game might freeze and the console might become unresponsive, one user named Jason–Todd said that this specific outcome is unlikely.

“Because most people don’t even try to hard reset their xbox,” they wrote. “No game in recent memory has EVER bricked a console, despite people claiming it for Anthem and Borderlands 3. The game would literally have to somehow delete the console OS or overheat it beyond the safety settings built into the motherboard itself.”

At this point, it’s probably safer for Xbox One players to steer clear of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for the time being, especially until Infinity Ward rolls out a fix for these issues. This is the second major issue to plague the launch weekend of the game, as server outages prevented fans from playing online earlier.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.