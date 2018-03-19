Don’t Miss These Awesome Xbox One X Bundles Over On eBay

Have you been waiting to pick up an Xbox One X bundle for a great price? You probably won’t find a better one right now than currently being offered on eBay.

ANT Online recently posted a listing for an Xbox One X bundle on the auction site that’s going for $459.99. The price isn’t listed on the main page, but once you go through checkout, you’ll see that’s what it comes up at.

To add to that, the package will be shipped free, so you’re saving $40 and shipping right off the bat.

The bundle includes the Xbox One X console, a controller, and all hook-ups, as well as a copy of Rare’s Sea of Thieves, which has just been introduced as a freebie for the system. But, on top of that, ANT Online is also offering up an additional game as a bonus – and there are two to choose from.

The first is Blizzard’s highly addictive multiplayer shooter Overwatch, the Game of the Year Edition. It comes with a number of characters and maps unlocked, with additional stuff to buy via in-game packages. It looks terrific on the Xbox One X, so it’s a great title that demonstrates its power.

If you prefer more co-op related action, however, Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is also available. This is a fun game that takes you right into the heart of Bolivia, in the midst of a drug war, as you and your team clean house on the local cartel, using a number of weapons and tactics as a team. This game also takes advantage of the Xbox One X hardware, and looks fantastic on it.

This deal probably won’t last that long, as there are only a limited amount of units available. So if you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on an Xbox One X, head on over and score yourself a deal!

Now, if you already have one and just want a great deal on Sea of Thieves, not to worry – we have you covered on that front as well.

The Xbox One X is available now.

