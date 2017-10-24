Try the Xbox One X Early at This Xbox-themed Hotel

A unique experience will soon be available to Xbox One X buyers with the temporary opening of an Xbox One X hotel that’ll give players an early taste of the console’s power.

The pop-up hotel won’t be accessible to everyone since it’s only being opened in Australia for now, but for those who are able to check it out, it looks like it’ll be an incredible opportunity to stay in a hotel centered entirely around the new console. Taking place from Nov. 3 – 5, it’s being called the Xbox Stay N’ Play. Whether you’re planning on booking an overnight excursion or just want to try out the Xbox One X ahead of everyone else, this gaming hotel should be able to accommodate you.

“The Xbox Stay N’ Play is a gaming-themed sleepover experience in central Sydney that gives fans early-access to the highly-anticipated Xbox One X videogame console,” a description of the event reads. “The first-of-its-kind establishment will open its doors to fans from Friday 3rd November until Sunday 5th November 2017, with four suites themed around some of the biggest and most popular games available on the console – including Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Call of Duty and Minecraft.”

If you’re planning on simply testing out the console during the day, you can book two-hour slots to get in as much 4K gaming as you can. Staying overnight is also a possibility if you book quick enough, but the suites will undoubtedly fill up soon. You check in and out with your Xbox Gamertag which is a pretty awesome feature, and you and one friend will be able to play on the Xbox One X in a suite that’s decked out with 4K HDR TVs, fantastic audio, and Xbox onesies to round out a perfect night.

For those looking to book their Xbox-filled night, you can find more information about the event through the registration page. Australia is the only location that the hotel has been announced for so far, but hopefully it’ll make its way to other areas either before the release of the Xbox One X or sometime after.