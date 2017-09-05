Xbox One X Pre-Orders Will Open “Later This Year”

Want an Xbox One X? Hey, so do we. November can't get here soon enough. It's just that pre-ordering one isn't quite going over as smooth as expected, mainly due to the fact that the system doesn't even have FCC approval as of yet.

But no worries. It sounds like it soon will, and Microsoft has indicated that the pre-orders will open up sooner rather than later. Albert Penello from the Xbox team stopped by the IGN Live show earlier today, and noted the fact that the system will be available for pre-order "later this year," though a specific pre-ordering date wasn't given. The system won't be available for that until the FCC approval is given – which, again, isn't expected to take long. (Thanks for the heads up, @Wario64!)

Microsoft did a good job presenting the system yesterday during its pre-E3 press conference, going over specific details in terms of what it will offer with performance and speed, and even implementing a cooling system – an item usually reserved for PC hardware. That said, the company's $499 price tag will be quite a gamble for those looking to upgrade, just as the PlayStation 4 Pro was last year – even at $399.

We'll have to see how the system shapes up over the next few months in terms of technical prowess and performance, as there are a few of you that are probably skeptical when it comes to upgrading. That said, when pre-orders become available, we'll certainly drop word and let you know, in case you've got a few hundred dollars lying around from a tax return, just waiting to purchase the most advanced Xbox architecture to date.

Hopefully we won't see another scenario where availability of the system is limited, a lesson Nintendo learned earlier this year when its Nintendo Switch first went on sale. It sold through initial stock of the system very quickly, and have since proclaimed that it will double its production efforts so that everyone who wants a Switch this holiday system can get one with ease. Hopefully, Microsoft is more prepared for this scenario with the Xbox One X.

We'll see what the next few weeks bring!