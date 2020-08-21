Xbox Makes Overwatch and 2 More Games Free to Play This Weekend

✖

Xbox One owners can play Overwatch for free all this weekend as long as they’re subscribed to either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Overwatch was made free as part of the ongoing Free Play Days promotions Microsoft holds each week that make two to three games free-to-play for a couple of days. The other two games accompanying Overwatch in this weekend’s Free Play Days are F1 2020 and Wreckfest, and if you like what you see of them from the free weekend, you can pick them all up at a discount.

The version of Overwatch that’s free to try this weekend is the Origins Edition which is the basic option available on consoles. There’s a Legendary Edition option on sale as well for far less than what it’d normally go for, but it’s the only version of Overwatch that’s discounted during the weekend event. You can get the Legendary Edition from now until August 23rd for $19.80 compared to the $59.99 it usually goes for.

Overwatch has free weeks common enough compared to other games, so it really doesn’t need much of an introduction at this point. As for the other two games, F1 2020 and Wreckfest, you can try them for free as well from now until August 23rd.

More info on those two games and their discounted versions available can be found below.

F1 2020

“Be the 11th team on the grid with F1 2020, the official videogame of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship,” a preview of the game read. “For the first time in franchise history, create your F1 team with color scheme, sponsors, and engine supplier, and choose a teammate using the comprehensive driver rating system. Players must also oversee all off-track decisions including managing team facilities and resources. Drive the car you’ve developed throughout the season and win the World Championship. The critically acclaimed Career mode returns allowing more flexibility with the choice of three season lengths.”

Seventy Edition: $41.99

Deluxe Schumacher Edition: $48.99

Wreckfest

Experience adrenaline pumping, neck-and-neck racing and epic demolition derby crashes in Wreckfest for free during Xbox’s Free Play Days!” a preview of the Free Play Days trial said. “True-to-life physics deliver sophisticated driving dynamics and brand new ways for metal to bend! In depth vehicle upgrading, demolition derby events, and traditional track racing offer everything you ever dreamed of doing behind the wheel!”

Standard Edition: $27.99

Digital Deluxe: $41.99

Overwatch, Wreckfest, and F1 2020 will all be free for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play from now until August 23rd.

