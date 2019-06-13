Xbox Scarlett Is Backwards Compatible With Every Previous Xbox

Yesterday, as it said it would, Microsoft revealed the next Xbox, which will be backwards compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and even the original Xbox. Or at least that’s what Microsoft implied when it said the next Xbox, Project Scarlett, would features 1000s of games across four console generations. Beyond this confirmation, details on the feature are light, but presumably we will hear more about it as this week progresses and Microsoft talks about the next-gen Xbox more.

As you will know, Microsoft has been a big proponent of backwards compatibility this entire generation. While Sony and the PS4 have been silent on this front, Microsoft has been pushing it hard, and for this console generation, it’s been the one place where Microsoft has crushed Sony. And it’s no surprise when you consider that it’s a feature very important to Microsoft boss Phil Spencer.

“What I would say specifically, without announcing anything, is I’m very proud of our track record of compatibility and us respecting the purchase of games you’ve made with us and bringing that to the current generation,” said Spencer last E3.

“As you think about this next wave of hardware that eventually will come, so many of the large, large games people are playing today are still going to exist when the next hardware comes out. You’re not likely to see a ‘2’ after all those, as people are trying to move you to the next version of those games. In the old model of games shipping, getting played and then going away – and that was all of the games – a console transition was an easy step-function.”

That all said, Microsoft won’t be the only one waving the backwards compatibility flag this generation. Sony has confirmed the PS5 will be backwards compatible with at least the PS4. There’s currently no word from it on PS3, PS2, and PS1 backwards compatibility though.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Xbox. Meanwhile, for more news, media, and information pertaining to Xbox and Xbox One, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage related to the brand and system — which includes a ton of E3 coverage — by clicking right here.