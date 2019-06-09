Xbox Project Scarlett Release Date, Powerful Specs Revealed

While the current generation of consoles is still going strong, many eyes are on what is to come in the future. Sony has already gotten started on revealing information on the PlayStation 5, promising that it is going to be quite the impressive machine with some serious specs. Seeing as they’ve decided to sit out on this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, the spotlight is entirely on Microsoft to bring their entirely new hardware to the table, and they’ve done just that with the announcement of Project Scarlett.

During the Xbox press conference, Xboss Phil Spencer touched on the new Xbox, which has been codenamed “Project Scarlett.” Previous teasers have seemingly pointed to the reveal of the new console during their presser, and now we know some more details of what is to come.

Much like the PlayStation 5, the upcoming generation of Xbox hardware will bolster 8K capabilities along with up to 120 FPS. Of course, the company will be continuing their trend of backwards compatibility, with the upcoming console set to be able to handle all previous Xbox consoles’ software. With a partnership with AMD, the next Xbox will have ray tracing, variable frame rate, a new generation of SSD that is used as virtual RAM, and so much more.

In addition to this, it will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X, which is the current most powerful console. This is surely exciting for console fans in general. There are going to be quicker load times and a bounty of goodies that will be one powerhouse of hardware that gamers everywhere will want to get hands on.

The processor itself is going to be unique to Project Scarlett and will power the monster of a device. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait terribly long for the upcoming system, as it will be arriving during the holiday season of 2020. In addition to this, Halo Infinite will be a launch title.

What do you think about all of this? Excited for the next generation of Xbox, or are you still wanting to stick with the current one?