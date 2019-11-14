Xbox Scarlett Price Teased by Microsoft

According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, the Xbox Scarlett will “not be out of position on power or price.” What this ambiguous quote exactly means is a bit unclear, but Spencer seems to suggest not only will the Xbox Scarlett come packing power, but will do so at an affordable price. Further, Spencer even seems to suggest the Xbox Scarlett won’t be outdone by its competition — the PS5 — in terms of price or power. “I would say a learning from the Xbox One generation is we will not be out of position on power or price,” reads the full quote.

“If you remember the beginning of this generation we were a hundred dollars more expensive and yes, we were less powerful,” added Spencer. “And we started Project Scarlett with this leadership team in place with a goal of having market success.”

Again, all of this screams that Xbox Scarlett will, at least, be as powerful and as cheap as the PS5, though I’m not sure how Spencer could suggest that unless he knows what the PS5 is cooking with. In other words, it seems Spencer knows what Sony has up its sleeve with the new PlayStation console.

That said, a lot of rumors have been circulating suggesting that the next-gen consoles won’t be that cheap. And just because the Xbox Scarlett will be competitive in its market, doesn’t mean it will be cheap. However, if Microsoft and Sony don’t want to get burned and have the more expensive console, well, we may just see a price war that drives down the price of the consoles for consumers, which would mean both would have to be willing to presumably sell at a loss up front. As you may know, both have done this in the past, especially Sony.

