Xbox Series S Gets Black Friday Price Drop

The Xbox Series S is already a pretty great bargain for those that don't mind digital games, and the deal is getting even better thanks to a new price drop. The $299 console will be available for just $249 as part of Microsoft's Black Friday deals. It's a very cheap entry point for those interested in Xbox Game Pass, or for those looking for a next-gen console this holiday season. Fans interested in snagging the console at that price can do so today on the Microsoft Store, and at participating retailers in the United States. Microsoft has stated that other offers will be announced for the console in other regions.

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles launched two years ago. The Xbox Series X features a disc drive for playing physical games and the overall hardware is technically superior to the Series S. That said, Microsoft requires that developers release games on both consoles. This has reportedly led to headaches for some studios, but it does mean that those interested in purchasing an Xbox Series S don't have to worry about missing out on next-gen exclusives like Gotham Knights.

The Xbox Series S has been hugely successful for Microsoft, and a big part of the console's success can likely be attributed to Xbox Game Pass. For one monthly fee, Game Pass allows subscribers to download or stream more than a hundred different games, including day one releases for first-party titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. For those that have never owned an Xbox before, it's a great way to see what the company has to offer; in fact, Microsoft claims that nearly half of the system's owners are new to the Xbox ecosystem.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has not revealed exactly how long this price drop will be good for, so those interested in purchasing the console should do so sooner, rather than later!

Do you plan on snagging an Xbox Series S this holiday season? Does this price drop make you more likely to purchase one? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!