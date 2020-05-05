Xbox Series X Seemingly Reveals New Start-Up Sequence and Sound

Xbox recently announced that this week's Inside Xbox will focus on a first look at next-gen gameplay on the Xbox Series X, including trailers and more. That's in addition to today's announcement of a new "Xbox 20/20" initiative, which boils down to monthly updates from Xbox about the upcoming console, Xbox Game Pass, and more. But it would also appear that Xbox has revealed something unexpected: the new start-up sound and sequence for the upcoming console.

The teaser video for Inside Xbox begins with the reveal of the Xbox logo and a distinctive sound that's separate from anything previously associated with the consoles. Add to this the fact that the social media post for it begins with "boot up" and the closed captions on the YouTube upload stating "[New Xbox Sound]" and it seriously looks like this might be the new start-up animation and sound for the Xbox Series X. Xbox hasn't exactly said so, but that's a not-insignificant amount of circumstantial evidence.

Boot up Xbox 20/20 with a new episode of #InsideXbox this Thursday, May 7 @ 8am PT for a First Look at Xbox Series X gameplay from our global developer partners. More info: https://t.co/ummOmjwjP9 pic.twitter.com/3tyac72s7W — Xbox (@Xbox) May 5, 2020

What do you think about what we know about the Xbox Series X so far? Are you interested in picking up the next-gen Xbox console when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

As mentioned above, a new Inside Xbox stream is set to show off more in the way of Xbox Series X news this coming Thursday, May 7th, at 8AM PT. Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are currently set for a release Holidays 2020. No definitive release date has been set for either next-gen console as of yet. There is, as with all things right now, a chance that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic causes some delays in manufacturing or delivery, though both companies behind the video game consoles have been positive in their messaging so far. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.