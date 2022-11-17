Xbox Head Says Xbox Series X Stock Will Be "Difficult" for Holidays

Xbox head Phil Spencer has warned customers that it might still be hard to get ahold of an Xbox Series X console in the coming weeks and months. Much like 2020 and 2021, the Xbox Series X is likely going to be a gift atop the lists of many this holiday season. And while the availability of the console is likely going to be a bit more widespread this year, it sounds like the hardware will still be pretty hard to come by.

In a recent conversation with The Verge, Spencer opened up about how manufacturing has been going with the Xbox Series X. Due to shipping and manufacturing constraints that have come about in the past two years, the Series X, in particular, hasn't appeared on store shelves all that often. And while Microsoft has been doing all it can to make up for these problems, Spencer says the Xbox Series X is going to remain scarce.

"[Xbox] Series S you can find in the market, which I think is a good thing. We have inventory on shelves, ready for the holiday season. It's something we have been building towards," Spencer said. "[Xbox Series] X is still a little more difficult to find. I mean, obviously our goal would be that you would have great weeks on hand. [...] X will be difficult to find, especially through the holiday, but I feel good about S. I think it's a positive that it's available in the market for families who want to come in and maybe add a video game console to their household."

While it's good to hear that one of Microsoft's Xbox consoles should be easier to grab, it's disappointing to learn that stock of the Series X continues to slim. Perhaps this will end up changing as time goes on, but at least for the 2022 holiday season, you might want to start trying to find the console sooner rather than later.

Are you trying to hunt down an Xbox Series X console for yourself? And if so, do you think you'll have any luck this holiday? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.