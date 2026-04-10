New Xbox Deal Can Save Users Up to $250 on Xbox Series X

A new deal for Xbox users can save them up to $250 on a new Xbox Series X. Over the past year, Microsoft has had to raise the price of its latest generation of Xbox consoles due to tariffs and ongoing scarcity of manufacturing components. This hike in cost has led to sales for Xbox consoles diminishing quite a bit, which says a lot given that Microsoft already didn’t have much momentum when it came to hardware sales. Now, it’s looking to rectify this lack of sales with a new promotion aimed at those who haven’t upgraded from the previous generation just yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Microsoft began pushing out a new offer to Xbox One users that gives them the ability to purchase an Xbox Series X at a much lower cost than normal. This deal, which comes directly from Microsoft and isn’t available at retailers, tops out at $250 in savings and is applied to most versions of the Xbox Series X that are for sale. This brings the Xbox Series X consoles to prices closer to $400 and $500. While still a bit steep, this is more in line with the cost that the hardware launched at back in 2020.

Where Do You Find This New Xbox Discount?

As mentioned, this deal is one that is only being offered to Xbox One owners who haven’t upgraded to Xbox Series X in the past. Because of this, Microsoft is sending the sale out directly via the Xbox Store on Xbox One consoles to those who qualify. If you think that you may meet this criteria, navigate to the Xbox Store on your own Xbox One and see if you’re greeted with this offer. If you are, you’ll simply have to select “Claim Your Offer” at which point you’ll be sent to the list of Xbox Series X consoles you can purchase.

In addition, Microsoft says that this promotion is one that’s not going to last much longer. Specifically, the deal is set to expire early next week on April 14th. So if you have been offered this option to buy an Xbox Series X for less than normal, you’ll have until then to decide if you want to pick one up for yourself.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!