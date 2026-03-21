Xbox Series X Getting Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

The Xbox Series X is getting a feature that Xbox fans have wanted since the launch of the console in 2020. Perhaps the best feature the Xbox Series X boasts is an exclusive feature, and it is Quick Resume. This feature lets Xbox Series X users jump back into multiple games, instantly, with no loading or restart. And when players jump back in, they are jumping right back into where they were the last time they played. This is a great and very handy feature, but not a perfect one. In fact, sometimes it actually gives Xbox Series X users problems depending on the game, but not for much longer.

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Microsoft has specifically rolled out a new update to Xbox Insiders, with a plan to roll it out to Xbox Series X users at a later, undisclosed date. Typically, the general audience gets updates several months after Insiders, but usually not much longer after this. Whatever the case, with the update, Xbox Series X users can now disable Quick Resume on a per-game basis, rather than just have it completely turned on or completely turned off. In particular, this is very much needed for online games, where the feature doesn’t just not work, but usually forces players to restart the application, giving the opposite of the intended effect of the feature, which is to let Xbox Series X users jump back into their games quickly.

Xbox Series X Fans Are Happy

“Per-game Quick Resume settings! Finally,” writes one Xbox Series X user over on social media platform X. Another adds: “Niiiice, much needed, had to constantly restart Battlefield 6 due to Quick resume.”

A third Xbox Series X user further adds: “Finally, the quick resume update we’ve been begging for.”

Of course, this is not the most elegant solution, to turn off one of the console’s best features for certain games rather than find a workaround. And of course, this will be hidden somewhere in the settings, and many Xbox Series X users will never come across it, but this new option is better than nothing.

Those who can access this new feature, and who are interested in activating it, will need to open the “More” options menu on a game title in the Quick Resume group. Then, select the “Manage Quick Resume option.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.