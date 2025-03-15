Xbox Series X Console Free Giveaway Announced

A new Xbox Series X console giveaway gives Xbox fans the opportunity to land the new Xbox console for free. The Xbox Series X has been out and available for five calendar years. And during this time, it has struggled to keep pace with the PS5. In fact, the PS5 is obliterating the Xbox Series X, and this is with the ultra cheap Xbox Series S bolstering the sale numbers of the Xbox Series X. Consequently, this also means many still don’t own an Xbox Series X, and now there is a chance to remedy this without putting forth a single dollar. If you aren’t a WWE fans though the console’s design may not be to your liking.

The Xbox Series X launched back in 2020 at the price point of $500, however, it can be regularly found for cheaper. For example, right now the Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition is available for $427. And of course, with deals throughout the year the console gets even cheaper than this. Still, this giveaway is an opportunity to save hundreds of dollars.

The giveaway specifically comes the way of the WWE 2K25 page over on X, and is of course to promote the release of the new 2K game, which releases today on both Xbox One and the Xbox Series consoles, alongside other platforms as well.

It’s unclear if Visual Concepts and 2K designed the console or someone at Xbox, but the end result is a one-of-a-kind purple console featuring The Undertaker, one of the most famous pro wrestlers of all time.

To enter the free giveaway, Xbox fans interested need to first follow “WWEGames” on both Instagram and X. From here, they need to tag two friends in the replies to the post about the giveaway. And then they need to complete the requirements by resharing the post, tagging “WWEGames” and using the following hashtags: RomanReignsDay, WWE2K25, and Giveaway.

The giveaway is notably limited to the United States and participants must be at least 18 years old. Those interested in knowing more can find the rules here.

