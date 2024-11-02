Xbox Fans Discover Series X Has a Secret Symbol Only Discovered Now

Xbox fans over on Reddit have discovered a secret, strange, and hidden symbol on some Xbox Series X consoles that is only revealed under UV light. Those with the standard Xbox Series X don’t need to waste any time taking a UV light to their machine because the standard Xbox Series X does not have the symbol in question. Those with the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X Console will want to whip out the UV light though.

Back in 2021, Microsoft released the limited edition console alongside the release of Halo Infinite, the latest Halo game, which released the same year. Three years later, for some reason a Reddit user on the Xbox Reddit page took a UV light to this limited edition console and discovered a hidden symbol that is otherwise hidden. What exactly the symbol is, isn’t exactly clear, but it appears to be the Zeta Halo symbol.

“Today I learned [the] Master Chief edition Series X has a hidden symbol only viewable under UV light,” reads the Reddit post in question. “Found out when I was idly shining a UV pen around my desk.”

“Oh wow I didn’t know this and I have that console,” reads one of the comments. “What the f***. I need to try this with mine, amazing find,” adds another comment under the post.

It is important to note this is not a brand new discovery, as it was first noticed when the machine came out, but it appears many Xbox fans had no idea about this considering the popularity of the post and the comments section. To this end, it is a new discovery for many Xbox fans, including owners of the console.

