Xbox Series X Users Can Grab Major Game for Free (If They Act Fast)

A major upcoming Xbox Series X game is both available early and for free if Xbox users act fast enough. The game in question isn’t even out yet on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but it is available in early access. To get into this early access though, Xbox users need to fork over $29.99. However, there is now a way around this purchase, at least for a limited time.

To claim the free download though, Xbox users interested will need a Twitch account. From here they will need to watch any stream of the game on Twitch that has Twitch drops enabled for one hour. After this a free key for the game, on your preferred platform, should spawn.

To claim it though, you will need to go to your Drops Inventory Page. After it is claimed, you will need to link your Twitch account to your Smite 2 account. After this, on the Smite 2 linking page, scroll down to your Twitch account and click “show codes.” This will populate the key. After, select your platform, and then that key can be punched into the Microsoft Store, and you can start the download of the game and play it as much or as little as you want after it is download.

As for the mystery free Xbox game, it is Smite 2, which was announced back in January of this year. There is no word when the game will fully release, but it is currently available and playable in early access. However, as noted, this access normally sets you back $29.99.

For those that don’t know anything about Smite 2, it is a sequel to the very popular Smite, which released back in 2014 via Titan Forge Games and Hi-Rez Studios. Like the first game, the sequel is a third-person multiplayer online battle arena — aka a MOBA — from the same duo.

“Become a god and wage war in Smite 2, the Unreal Engine 5-powered sequel to the legendary third-person action MOBA,” reads an official blurb about the game. “If you love challenging competition, intense action, ability-driven combat, rewarding teamwork, or godly mythology, you’ll see why over 40 million players love Smite.”

