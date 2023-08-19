Xbox Series X Users Slam Change to Console: "This Is Terrible"

Xbox has been making changes to the Xbox Series X dashboard, and one change has not been received well by Xbox fans, or at least Xbox fans on the Xbox Series X Reddit page aren't a fan. If you haven't booted up your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S recently, then you may not know that the home screen is different. The icons have been made smaller and moved down the screen to allow Xbox users to see their backgrounds more. This is something Xbox fans had been requesting, so it was a welcomed change, but some of the changes that accompanied have not been welcomed changes.

For example, many Xbox fans aren't happy with how many blatant ads are on the home screen and how they can't be removed. Meanwhile, others aren't happy that the "most played games" section doesn't show off your most-played games but is just yet another ad in disguise.

This brings us to to the latest issue with the home screen changes. If you noticed that the "My Games and Apps" icon has been replaced with the "Browse the Store" icon this isn't a glitch. It's a change many Xbox fans have noticed and are complaining about.

In the comments section of the post, Xbox fans have echoed the complaint. One comment reads, "Fully agree this is terrible." Meanwhile, another comment reads, "This is a stupid change... I hate it."

"Definitely an L on Microsoft's part," reads a third comment. "On a console I paid hundreds of dollars for, via a service I also pay monthly for, I should not be getting this many f*****g ads on my home screen."

At the moment, it seems Xbox has undermined its home screen revamp, which Xbox fans were excited for and receptive to at first, with not just an increase in ads, but being more aggressive with the ads. Unfortunately, it's difficult to imagine these ads will be removed now that they have been added.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox has not addressed any of this negative feedback from Xbox fans about some of the recent dashboard changes. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.