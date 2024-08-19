Xbox Series X Dashboard Just Got an Improvement Players Have Been Asking For

The dashboard, also known as the home screen, of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles is getting a quality-of-life feature that Xbox players have been asking for since the pair of consoles were released back in 2020. Just like during the Xbox One generation, Microsoft has been slowly but surely improving and upgrade the pair of Xbox Series consoles with updates. And like most of these improvements, this latest is going through substantial testing before it is released to the wider public. More specifically, it has just been released, at random, via the Alpha Ring program, a group comprised of a very limited number of Xbox Insiders.

The update has rolled over the past few days, and right now there is no word of when it will be released to the broader Xbox base. In fact, there’s no guarantee it will, however, once features hit the testing phase they almost always pass through to a public release, and usually this happens within several months. Whatever the case, Xbox fans can look forward to a wish list directly on the home page.

According to Microsoft, this “exciting” feature is accessed simply by scrolling down from the top of the Home screen, though, again, this could change by the time it hits the public phase of its release.

Why it has taken Microsoft this long to implement the fairly basic, but ultra functional feature that fans have been asking for, we don’t know, but there’s a good chance it will finally be out by the end of the year. For now though, unless you’re an Alpha user, you don’t have any chance of interfacing with this new functionality.

Of course, if Xbox provides any more information on the feature and its future release, or if it provides any media of what the functionality looks like on screen, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.