New Xbox Series X Console Exclusive Announced (And It’s Releasing Next Month)

Following the cancellation of one Xbox Series X exclusive game, a new Xbox Series X console exclusive game has been announced, and it is set to release next month. Right now, the game has not been announced for PS5 or Nintendo Switch, just PC and Xbox Series X. On top of this, the Xbox Series X console exclusive game will be available on Xbox Game Pass the moment it releases, but only via the Xbox Game Pass PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tiers. Those at the Xbox Game Pass Standard and Xbox Game Pass Core tiers will have to buy the game outright like every other Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S user.

The upcoming Xbox Series X console exclusive coming on September 17 is Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor from developer Funday Games and publisher Ghost Ship Publishing. As the name suggests, this is a spin-off of the popular multiplayer first-person shooter Deep Rock Galactic, made by a new studio as the team behind the original, Ghost Ship Games, is actually the publisher this time around. As for the game itself, it is a single-player auto-shooter with survival elements, and it actually debuted back in 2024 via Steam Early Access, where it was quietly one of last year’s biggest Steam games.

High Ratings

Not only is Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor one of the most imminent Xbox Series X console exclusive games, but it looks poised to be one of the best of 2025. Right now, across 18,914 user reviews it has a very solid 87% approval rating on Steam. This isn’t as high as the original Deep Rock Galactic, but the original sold over 10 million copies for a good reason. After a notable flop earlier in the year, Xbox is finishing the year strong, with games like this, Ninja Gaiden 4, The Outer Worlds 2, and Gears of War: Reloaded.

More About the Game

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a single-player auto-shooter with roguelike and survival elements. In it, players fight for their lives against hordes of aliens as they attempt to mine riches. As you do this, you will upgrade your gear and unlock more and more powerful weapons. With the auto-shooter element though the game is less reliant on skill, but more on management and crafting the right build.

As noted, Deep Rock Galatic: Survivor is set to be available via Xbox Game Pass PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when it launches. For those with a subscription to the Microsoft subscription service, it will cost $12.99. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out this Xbox Series X console exclusive game when it releases next month?