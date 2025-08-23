$50 Xbox Series X Game on Sale for $2.49

An Xbox Series X game that normally costs $50 is on sale for $2.49. This new Xbox deal comes the way of the Microsoft Store, which has digital copies of the Xbox Series X game for 95% off, which consequently means Xbox Series X users will save $47.50 on their purchase. This deal is also available to Xbox Series S and Xbox One users, however, the deal is set to only last until September 3. After this, the 2022 game will revert back to its normal price point.

The new Microsoft Store deal is specifically for Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova from developer Tessera Studios and publisher Outright Games. The Star Trek game was notably the middle release of three releases from the Madrid-based developer, sandwiched between 2019’s Intruders: Hide and Seek and 2023’s Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition. Insight into the game’s quality is unfortunately limited because there is no Metacritic data, but it does have mixed user reviews across the Internet.

Other Star Trek Games on Sale

In addition to this whopping 95 percent discount on Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, there are couple other Star Trek deals currently available on the Internet. More specifically, Star Trek: Resurgence — which was only released last year — is currently 66 percent off on Steam, which means $8.49 rather than $24.99. On top of this, fellow 2024 Star Trek game, Star Trek: Legends, is down to $3.95 on the Nintendo eShop and $5.15 on the PlayStation Store, thanks to 67% and 57% discounts, respectively. Lastly, 2023’s Star Trek Infinite is 13% off on Steam via Fanatical, which means $26.09 rather than $29.99.

More About the Star Trek Game

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova — an adaptation of Star Trek TV show, Star Trek: Prodigy — is an action-adventure game that can be enjoyed as a single-player experience or as a co-op experience, courtesy of a two-player cooperative mode. As noted above, the Star Trek game has a mixed reputation among those who have purchased it, which may suggest even at $2.49 it may not be worth it for anyone more than the most hardcore Star Trek fan. That said, many of the negative user reviews on Steam and more simply highlight that the game’s normal asking price $50 is far too expensive for what is on offer. This is obviously not relevant when the game is so cheap though.

This is also the lowest price ever the Star Trek game has been on the Microsoft Store or anywhere else. Further, publishers don’t usually discount games beyond 95%, so it will never be cheaper than this. To this end, whether you are a huge Star Trek fan, looking for something your kid can play, or looking for a new co-op experience, at $2.49 Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova has plenty of value. And with seven to twelve hours of content, you will be hard pressed to find better value on the Microsoft Store right now.