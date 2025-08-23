Xbox Fans Praise Series X Upgrades for One of the Best Xbox 360 Games

The Xbox 360 remains, by far, the best-selling Xbox console to date. And this is unlikely to ever change. There are a few reasons why the Xbox 360 managed to sell far more units than the original Xbox, the Xbox One, and now the Xbox Series X, but perhaps the biggest reason is all the games. The catalog of Xbox 360 games is one of the best catalogs in gaming history. Unfortunately, much of this catalog is increasingly inaccessible, but an appreciable portion of it is backwards compatible on Xbox Series X. In fact, the Xbox Series X doesn’t just play some of these Xbox 360 games, but makes considerable improvements to the nostalgic titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, one of the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page right now is a post praising Dead Space 2 on Xbox Series X. For those that do not know, Dead Space 2 on Xbox Series X enjoys features such as FPS boost, which make the horror game run at 60 FPS rather than the 30 FPS that the original runs at. Between this, the auto HDR, and anisotropic filtering, Dead Space 2 almost feels like a remaster on Xbox Series X compared to the original Xbox 360 version.

“You Can’t Go Wrong”

“I highly recommend trying out Dead Space 2 through backwards compatibility on the Series X|S,” reads the Reddit post in question. “Whether you’ve played the remake or are thinking about revisiting the game since the old days of the Xbox 360, you can’t go wrong booting this gem up as the Dead Space games have benefited massively from these upgrades.”

Of course, in isolation this post isn’t that noteworthy, but it is one of the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page right now, and the comments echo the sentiment.

“I beat it last week! Confirmed it runs great on Series X,” reads one of the comments on the post. Another post adds: “Fantastic game, beat it on my series x last year. Definitely still holds up, gameplay is very smooth”

Play video

Dead Space 2 Remake

In 2023, EA released a remake of Dead Space, the first game in the series. And the remake was received very well, however, it did not sell that well. There have been reports that a Dead Space 2 Remake was in the works, but cancelled due to the soft sales of the first remake. Now, EA has denied these rumors, however, there remains no word of a second remake from the series, and no real reason to expect it with developer Motive Studios currently busy working on an Iron Man game. To this end, those holding out on revisiting Dead Space 2 until a remake is released, may want to give up on this dream and simply check it out on Xbox Series X. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in a Dead Space 2 remake?