New Xbox Series X Game Reveals Are Coming Soon

According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, more Xbox Series X game reveals are coming soon. As you may know, beyond Halo Infinite and Hellblade II, Microsoft hasn’t revealed any major Xbox Series X Games. In fact our list of every Xbox Series X game confirmed so far is a bit light on promising games. That said, apparently this is going to change soon.

This year, Microsoft has been focusing on the hardware side of things, and for good reason, the Xbox Series X is an incredibly impressive machine, packing some serious power. However, it’s now going to be “all games from here on out,” according to Spencer, who’s well aware that games are what sell consoles, not fancy specs or a cool design.

“We know games are what people play,” said Spencer. “You don’t play variable rate shading, you don’t play ray tracing, you play the games that use those technologies. This is one of the reasons we had Hellblade when we did the unveil at the Game Awards–I thought showing up at the Game Awards without a game would be a little tone-deaf.”

Spencer continued:

“[Microsoft is] definitely going to be leaning into the games talk now,” added Spencer. “A vast majority of what we’re going to be talking about going forward, and frankly our third parties want to talk about as well, is the great games.”

Of course, most games are going to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The difference maker is what games release exclusively on each console. This generation the PS4 cleaned up the Xbox One in this regard. Some of the best games this generation are PS4 exclusives. The same can’t be said for Xbox One exclusives.

Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season.

H/T, IGN.