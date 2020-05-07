Blair Witch Developers Reveal New Xbox Series X Game With Serious Silent Hill Vibes

Today during Microsoft's new Inside Xbox episode -- which revealed our first-ever look at Xbox Series X gameplay, 11 new Xbox Series X games, and the debut of Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay -- Bloober Team announced its next psychological horror game, The Medium, which will launch this holiday season alongside the Xbox Series X. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a PS5 port, but we do know the game is coming to PC and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass upon launch.

In the face of so many Xbox Series X game reveals today, The Medium is getting a fair share of attention, largely thanks to the fact that it's giving off some serious Silent Hill vibes. And this makes sense, because legendary composer Akira Yamaoka, the composer behind Silent Hill, is a co-creator of the game's soundtrack.

Bloober Team is an independent Polish game developer best known for its Blair Witch game, as well as its Layers of Fear series and its cyberpunk horror game Observer. According to Bloober Team, The Medium is its most ambitious game yet.

“Every one of our games has a central theme that drives its creative and technological design,” said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno in a statement that accompanied the game's announcement “In The Medium, we focus on perspective and perception. When you change your point of view, you discover that things are more complicated and nuanced than you initially thought. The Medium is our most ambitious game ever and we can’t wait to show you how we’re translating this vision into a psychological horror.”

(Photo: Bloober Team)

The Medium is slated to release later this year via the Xbox Series X and PC. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Become a medium living in two different worlds: the real one and the spirit one," reads an official pitch of the game. "Haunted by the vision of a child’s murder, you travel to an abandoned hotel resort, which many years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy. There you begin your search for difficult answers. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a wider perspective and can see more clearly that there’s no one simple truth to what others perceive. Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.