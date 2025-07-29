One of Xbox’s Biggest 2025 Games Is Going to Be Playable for Free Early

One of Xbox’s biggest 2025 games still left to release later this year is going to be playable early. Still to come this year from Xbox Game Studios are the likes of The Outer Worlds 2, Keeper, Gears of War: Reloaded, and Ninja Gaiden 4. Of course, this doesn’t include the Bethesda or Activision-Blizzard pipelines, just the Xbox Game Studios pipeline. What the biggest release of these remaining four is, well that is debatable. Gears of War: Reloaded will probably attract the most players, but Ninja Gaiden 4 and The Outer Worlds 2 are more significant for the Xbox brand as brand new releases.

Those looking forward to Ninja Gaiden 4 specifically may want to attend Gamescom 2025 from August 20 to August 24, because the public will able to go hands-on with the game for the very first time ahead of its October 21, 2025 release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Finer details on this demo — what part of the game it will be and how long it will be — has not been divulged, but those dying to play the game and that are attending the show, will have an opportunity to play it two months early. And this is presumably very close to the final product that will ship otherwise Xbox probably would not be showing it off in this manner.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is set to be the seventh mainline game in the Koei Tecmo series that dates back to 1988. More specific than this, it is set to be a direct sequel to 2013’s Ninja Gaiden 3. While it is being published by Xbox Game Studios, it is not being developed by an Xbox studio, but rather is being made by PlatinumGames as well as Team Ninja. The former is best known for the Bayonetta series and NieR Automata, while the latter is best known for Ninja Gaiden and Nioh.

Right now, there is no word to make this Gamescom demo playable to the broader public via the Microsoft Store. Often with these type of show demos, they are exclusive to said show. However, sometimes they are released to the broader public at a later date. Only time will tell this time because none of the relevant parties have provided any guidance on the matter.

