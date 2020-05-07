Top 5 Xbox Series X Games Revealed Today

Microsoft kicked off Xbox 2020 today, an ongoing promotional campaign for the Xbox Series X. To get things going, the Xbox makers revealed our first-ever look at Xbox Series X gameplay, revealed 11 new games for the console, and even gave us our first taste of Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay. It was a big day for the next-gen Xbox console. In case you missed the new episode of Inside Xbox, not every game revealed today looked amazing or even next-gen. That's partially because many of the games shown today are cross-gen releases, but also because they were smaller titles from smaller studios. There weren't any big blockbuster games with eye-melting graphics. There was Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but it being a cross-gen release means even it isn't the full taste of next-gen gaming Xbox fans are craving. That said, below you can check out the top five games revealed for the console today. Of course, this list is subjective, but these five games seem to generate more hype than the others revealed today. In other words, if you missed today's reveals, these are the five you probably want to see:

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 We already knew about Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 before today's Inside Xbox, but we didn't know it was coming to Xbox Series X, which is why it makes this list. While Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 looks a bit "budget" in certain regards, every trailer demonstrates why so many gamers are excited for it: it looks different, it looks fun, and it has freakin' serial killer vampires.

Bright Memory Infinite It's wild to think that Bright Memory Infinite is being made by one single developer. Of all the games revealed today, it truly looks like a next-gen experience. Whether all of this promise will translate into a quality final product remains to be seen, but there's a reason the Inside Xbox episode kicked off with this bad boy.

Second Extinction Dinosaurs. More specifically, next-gen dinosaurs. Second Extinction is not only promising because it has dinosaurs that are trying to eat you, but because it's from the developers of Just Cause. That's important context. The cherry on top? It has co-op.

Scarlet Nexus Scarlet Nexus looks like the Xbox Series X's version of Astral Chain. Everything about it looks familiar and iterative, however, these types of games just aren't that common on Xbox platforms, which is why it managed to make the list.