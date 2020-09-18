Xbox Series X Currently Has More Next-Gen Exclusives Than PS5

✖

The next console generation is set to begin in less than two months, and a lot of the games that will appear on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will also appear on their predecessors. The @XboxNewsReddit Twitter account has tallied up the numbers and, according to the list that they have put together, the Xbox Series X has more announced, next-gen exclusive games than the PS5 does. It should be noted that several of the games on this list probably won't be released for some time, but readers can take a glimpse at the games in the Tweet below.

Confirmed: Xbox is now the console with the most games confirmed to be next-gen only console exclusives. pic.twitter.com/lld5X59FZD — Xbox News (@XboxNewsReddit) September 16, 2020

It's certainly an interesting list! Over the last few months, there has been a lot of debate surrounding next-gen games that are also slated to appear on the previous generation's hardware. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been outspoken about the concept of next-gen exclusive games, and how they aren't good for players that aren't ready to upgrade, just yet. Many Sony fans poked fun at this position, but yesterday's revelation that several PS5 games will also release on PS4 has reignited debate between fans of the two platforms.

There's a real benefit to games appearing on both current and next-gen platforms. More people will get a chance to play these games, and those that are concerned with the best possible graphics should still see a notable improvement on the next-gen platforms. Of course, most developers aren't able to make the most out of next-gen tech until later in a console's lifespan, anyway. That's why some of the most technically impressive games tend to release later in a system's lifespan, as opposed to at the beginning.

As the cost of video game development continues to increase, it becomes increasingly likely that publishers will look to find more ways to make their games available to the largest possible audience. It's impossible to say how long Sony and Microsoft will continue to support the PS4 and Xbox One, but as long as it remains financially viable to do so, we could continue seeing their "exclusives" appear on current and next-gen consoles.

Are "true" next-gen exclusives important to you? What do you think about games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales releasing on PS4?