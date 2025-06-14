Xbox Surprises Users With Free Copy of One of its Biggest Games

Microsoft has surprised some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users with a copy of one of its biggest upcoming games for free. Looking ahead, Xbox Game Studios has the likes of Gears of War: E-Day, Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Ninja Gaiden 4, Keeper, The Outer Worlds 2, and an untitled Halo game all set to release later this year or in 2026. Beyond this, there are even more games with “TBA” release dates such as State of Decay 3, Clockwork Revolution, OD, Everwild, Perfect Dark, Contraband, and Grounded 2. And of course, there are plenty of rumored and leaked unannounced games to consider. Before all of this though, the next big release from Xbox Game Studios is Gears of War: Reloaded, a remaster of the original Gears of War.

Right now, a beta for the game is live until June 15. This is happening before its August 26 release date on not just PC and Xbox Series X|S, but PS5 and PS5 Pro as well. Also before this release date, Microsoft is giving away free copies of the game, though not to everyone.

This week, those that own Gears of War: Ultimate Edition — whether via physical copy or via a digital copy — are receiving a free code of Gears of War: Reloaded. According to Microsoft, this free surprise is a “thank you.”

“As a token of our gratitude to longtime fans, Gears of War: Reloaded will be a free upgrade for players who purchased the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition prior to today’s announcement.”

Those that meet the criteria will receive a free code for Gears of War: Reloaded prior to the launch of the game via a direct message. Considering the remaster is set to cost $40, this is a pretty penny saved for some Xbox users.

Unfortunately, those on PS5 or PC who meet the requirement but are no longer on Xbox platform, well, you are out of luck. An Xbox account is required to trigger this offer. That said, if you still have access to your Xbox account you had Gears of War: Ultimate Edition on, you could claim this free offer in case you ever migrate back to Xbox platforms in the future.

