What Sony’s Newest Comments Mean for the PS6

The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and Sony fans have eagerly been anticipating the PlayStation 6. Recent comments by Sony’s Senior Vice President Sadahiko Hayakawa have indicated that the studio intends to focus less on hardware, seemingly following Microsoft’s approach to Xbox. However, with so much known about or leaked about the PS6, it is likely too far in development and unlikely to be affected by this business model.

The PlayStation 6 has seen numerous leaks over the years. Sony itself has not officially announced the console, but insider reports indicate it is moving along. The PlayStation 5 has proven to be incredibly popular, even spurring the release of the PlayStation 5 Pro, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sony release more hardware. If reports are true, fans could see the PS6 released in 2027 or 2028.

Based on leaks and comments by Sony’s staff, it is almost guaranteed that the PlayStation 6 is happening. Fans may see a reveal as early as 2026 if the timeline above is true. There will likely be about a year after the announcement before the console hits the shelves, so this will affect when Sony shows the new PlayStation. This gives time to build up hype for the console and generate pre-orders.

Will There Be PlayStation 7?

This new model by Sony could have major impacts on the PlayStation 7. Depending on how far Sony takes this new approach, it’s possible the PlayStation 6 could be the last console it produces. Sony may continue to look at handheld models to capitalize on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2’s success, possibly with a PS Vita 2. But this is a long shot.

The most plausible explanation for Sony’s new business model is releasing its exclusive games on other platforms. Fans have already seen numerous PlayStation games released on PC. Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us are just some of these. However, the biggest port from Sony comes later this month.

Helldivers 2 releases on Xbox Series X/S on August 26th, marking the first time an in-house Sony exclusive is releasing on an Xbox console. What’s even more surprising is the fact that Arrowhead Game Studios, the developer, revealed it was Sony that pushed for Helldivers 2 to release on Xbox. This is almost certainly the first step in Sony games coming to Xbox.

helldivers 2 marks the beginning of sony games coming to xbox.

Microsoft has already moved in this direction. Forza Horizon 5 proved to be one of the best-selling games on PlayStation 5 this year. If Sony can capture that same lightning by releasing its games on Xbox, this new model will prove to be very successful.

This just leaves the question of how Sony handles this going forward. Will it release games quickly or slowly release them? It also leaves the question of whether Sony games will be exclusive to PlayStation at first and then be released later on Xbox.

The future of PlayStation consoles largely depends on how effective this strategy is. If releasing its games on Xbox consoles is more lucrative than pouring money and resources into the PlayStation 7, fans may not see it. The PlayStation 6 is almost guaranteed to release, but after that, only time will tell.