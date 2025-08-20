ROG Xbox Ally Gets a Release Date, But Still No Price

The new Xbox handheld console was officially unveiled back in June, after many rumors and much speculation. Since then, gamers have been eager to hear more about the ROG Xbox Ally. In particular, we’ve been waiting on confirmation for the handheld’s official release date and price point. Now, after many rumors, Xbox has finally confirmed when the ROG Xbox Ally will be available for purchase. And we don’t have long to wait.

Microsoft finally confirmed the release date for its new Xbox handheld during a Gamescom stream on August 20th. We now know that the ROG Xbox Ally will officially release on October 16th, as previous leaks suggested. The system is not yet available for pre-order, but it should be listed in the coming weeks. Players can expect something along the lines of a queue system similar to what we’ve seen for the Nintendo Switch 2 on Nintendo’s website.

Because the console isn’t yet up for sale, Microsoft and ROG continue to be elusive about the price. Though the release date itself was confirmed today, we’re still waiting to know just how much the ROG Xbox Ally will cost.

Image courtesy of Microsoft and ROG

We do know that, similar to the current Xbox console gen, there will be two versions of the ROG Xbox Ally. The ROG Xbox Ally X has the heftier specs with 24 GB RAM and 1 TB memory. This makes it a similar upscale choice like the Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally is likely intended as a more budget-friendly option akin to the Series S, with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB memory.

As of now, neither version has a confirmed price point. Leaks have suggested the models will be priced similar to other ROG handhelds, with the standard model at around $550 USD while the Xbox Ally X is rumored to be around $900 USD. Though this info comes from DealLabs’s @billbil-kun, a usually reliable source, these pricing rumors have yet to be confirmed.

Like Nintendo before it, Xbox opted not to reveal the price alongside the release date. In a conversation with IGN, Microsoft noted that it’s holding back the price in part to allow more time to assess “the macro-economic climate.” This brings back memories of a similar issue with the Nintendo Switch 2, with pre-orders being delayed in the US due to the shifting tariff situation. As of now, it’s unclear if pre-orders will be similarly delayed for the US, but the October 16th release date will still apply.

At any rate, we at least know that interested parties will be able to grab Xbox’s new handheld in time for the holiday season. With the console’s first certified game recently confirmed as well, it looks like we’ll soon have an idea of whether the ROG Xbox Ally is the next big thing in handheld gaming.

