Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Will Have Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, and More at Launch

The release of the next-gen consoles is near with the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 releasing next week, and now Xbox has detailed exactly which entertainment apps will be available at launch on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, respectively. The short version? All of the streaming apps that have been previously available on the Xbox One like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and more will be available on Microsoft's next-gen consoles, but it is also adding Apple TV.

"When our all-new Xbox family of consoles launch worldwide on November 10, you’ll have more than just the entertainment apps you enjoy today on Xbox One," today's Xbox Wire post from Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief, reads in part. "We’re excited to share that the Apple TV app is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10."

Apple TV is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on November 10. Plus, all your existing favorite streaming apps will be available on Xbox Series X|S at launch. Details: https://t.co/fTQppGjmSe — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) November 2, 2020

Broadly speaking, and if you are into this kind of console wars stuff, this means that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will have more streaming apps available on them than the PlayStation 5. Whereas Xbox is basically bringing everything forward, it sounds like the same apps that were on the PS4 won't quite be ready for primetime on the PS5 when it launches on November 12th.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both set to launch on November 10th for $499 and $299, respectively. You can check out the new Xbox Wire post for more details on exactly what entertainment apps will be available at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

