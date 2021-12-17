Xbox Series X Restock at Amazon Will Give First Dibs to Prime Members

New restocks of the Xbox Series X have been announced to take place at Amazon over the remainder of this month. Amazon revealed recently on its official store page for the Xbox Series X that these new purchasing opportunities will be happening at some point prior to December 31. And while this news will surely give customers hope who haven’t acquired a next-gen Xbox for themselves yet, Amazon has made clear that these restocks will only be available for Prime members.

Broken down on its website, Amazon detailed its plans for future sales of the Xbox Series X through the rest of 2021. “Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to the Xbox Series X through December 31,” the store page said. In a general sense, this isn’t too shocking to see, especially since many other storefronts have also been locking PS5 and Xbox Series X sales behind certain paywalls. For instance, GameStop is having a new sale of the PS5 in-store today, but it is only opening up these sales to PowerUp Rewards members.

"Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to the Xbox Series X through 12/31." pic.twitter.com/Kzx5QgGoJh — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 16, 2021

As mentioned, the biggest problem with this new information from Amazon regarding future Xbox Series X restocks is that we still have no idea when they might actually take place. Just yesterday, a new sale of the Xbox Series X did happen on Amazon, but it came without any advance warning from the retailer. While Amazon has made clear that it will seemingly be doing more sales in the weeks leading up to 2022, it doesn’t look like the retailer will announce these restocks far in advance. As such, your best bet is to pay close attention to social media or various restocking applications to know when the next Xbox Series X sale might happen.

The silver lining with this situation is that if you’re instead chasing an Xbox Series S console down, you can buy one on Amazon right now at the time of this publishing. Even though the Series S is a bit less powerful than the Series X, it’s still a next-gen platform and stands as a major upgrade when compared to the Xbox One. Considering how cheap it is as well, it’s definitely not a bad option at all.

Are you still looking to pick up an Xbox Series X for yourself?